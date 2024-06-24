General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, acknowledged the anticipated difficulty of their FA Cup final against Bofoakwa Tano.

The two Bono clubs faced off on Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, where Nsoatreman claimed victory with a 5-4 win in a penalty shootout.

In an interview, Alagidede noted that despite Bofoakwa’s relegation to the Division One League, they expected a challenging match against their regional rivals.

“Bofoakwa Tano’s relegation from the Ghana Premier League was about managerial issues, but they have a strong team,” Alagidede told Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“We anticipated a tough game. When Bofoakwa scored first, it became even more challenging for us. However, I was confident we would win, and our team fought hard to secure the trophy,” he added.

The match concluded 1-1 in regulation time.

Bofoakwa Tano took an early lead in the 21st minute with Richard Dzikoe’s close-range goal, assisted by Ali Alhassan’s precise cross. Nsoatreman FC equalized late in the second half when Sadat Mohammed exploited a goalkeeper’s error with a long-range shot.

As FA Cup champions, Nsoatreman FC will receive a prize of GH¢180,000 and will represent Ghana in the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.