The National Musuems of Kenya (NMK) and CityBlue Hotels (CityBlue) (www.CityBlueHotels.com) are proud to announce a new partnership to co-promote tourism and culture in Kenya.

This alliance marks an exciting opportunity for sponsorship, co-branding, co-marketing and other forms of collaboration.

NMK was established by an Act of Parliament, the Museums and Heritage Act 2006, as a multi-disciplinary institution whose role is to collect, preserve, study, document and present Kenya’s past and present cultural and natural heritage. This is for the purposes of enhancing knowledge, appreciation, respect and sustainable utilization of these resources for the benefit of Kenya and the world, for now and posterity.

CityBlue Hotels, Africa’s fastest-growing local hotel chain, operates in Kenya (Mombasa, Nairobi and Lamu with new properties opening soon), Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Ghana. CityBlue also has a collaboration arrangement with more than twenty hotels in South Africa and Mozambique.

Professor Mary Gikungu, Director General of the NMK, stated that, “This arrangement is a step for NMK to engage with the private sector with a group that is established, growing, dynamic and cares, like we do, for the welfare of mankind and the conservation of the biological diversity of the East African region and that of the entire planet. The story of NMK and our cultural heritage will be enhanced by this collaboration”.

Jameel Verjee, Founder&CEO of CityBlue Hotels, explained at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum 2024 that “NMK manages many Regional Museums, Sites and Monuments of national and international importance alongside priceless collections of Kenya’s living cultural and natural heritage. As an institution that must respond to the growing needs of the society, NMK is striving to contribute in a unique way to the task of national development and we cannot wait to be a partner of NMK on this journey”.

