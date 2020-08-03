President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, August 3, 2020, unveiled the first Volkswagen (VW) car assembled in Ghana, stating doubting Thomases have been put to bed.

This follows Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten’s work visit to the assembling plant of VW at the North Industrial Area in Accra, in March 2020.

Mr Kyerematen was there to have first-hand insight regarding the ongoing work of the automobile giant.

The President in his address at the ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel pledged the government’s support to ensure the success of VW in Ghana.

“We have put all doubting Thomases to bed and before the 2016 elections we promised to improve the economy by channelling our energy into the automobile sector and that is what we have done.

“We want to do much of assembling which will reduce importation of second-hand vehicles and this will also go a long way to reduce unemployment and I assure VW that the government will support them in all spheres of their work,” he said.

He further hinted that many more foreign companies are eager to set up assembling plants in Ghana.

“Other automobile companies, who have intentions of setting up plants, will soon follow the footsteps of VW and the government will continue to do all it can to attract local and international automobile companies.

“I am confident that Ghana is on the cast of a bold new beginning. This is the first and many more to come, the government is bent on developing the country,” he assured.