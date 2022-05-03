Vice President, Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia says government will not renege on its efforts to resuscitate the economy of the country.

According to Dr. Bawumia, the government understands the suffering of Ghanaians, thus, it has adopted several measures in different sectors of the economy, particularly, in education, infrastructure, and agriculture, to alleviate the hardship citizens are going through.

He spoke at the Black Star Square where he joined hundreds of Muslims to welcome the new month of Shawwal following a successful fasting period.

“Generally, we have shown that we understand and feel the plight of Ghanaians and we have not turned our back on the people in the midst of crisis.

“We showed it during the banking crisis, during the Covid-19 crisis with the provision of Free Water and Free Electricity and business support interventions to households, businesses and traders and entrepreneurs,” he said on Tuesday.

He further added, “The government continues to demonstrate strong commitments to the needs of Ghanaians.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu was particularly interested in government’s promise to invest in Islamic education and offer scholarships to children in Zongo communities.

Speaking on his behalf, Sheik Aremeyaw Shaibu said the Chief Imam anticipates the maiden sod-cutting of the government’s intended Islamic Schools in Zongos spread across the country.

“I cannot wait to see the day this sod-cutting will take place.”

In response, Dr Bawumia said the government has carefully enacted a plan which is being executed to address the needs of Muslim communities across the country.

“Recently the Zongo Development Fund has completed 200 projects and commissioned many of them and many others will soon be commissioned. Insha Allah, the construction of the model Senior High Schools will start this year.”