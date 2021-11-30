National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) finalist, Francisca Lamini from Keta Senior High Technical School (SHTS) has expressed her dire need for support to equip the school with science facilities.

It came as a surprise as the Dzolians, who serve a “God of ONE-ders” were able to reach the grand finale of the NSMQ after working from the bottom to the top and sweeping the feet of all who had witnessed the school display wits and outstanding perseverance.

Speaking on Joy News’ Am Show, she said the school lacks a lot of science facilities and equipment to help them during their studies and also prepare them for NSMQ.

“Actually, we do not have a science centre of excellence for NSMQ team, we just have a classroom where we do our studies and practice,” she revealed.

The infamous brilliant student, after becoming the first lady to ever reach NSMQ finals, revealed that she would be very glad if the school is able to acquire these facilities to support her fellow students who will represent Keta SHTS next year in the NSMQ.

“We will be glad if we get a science centre of excellence which will be well equipped with all that the students will need to practice with for instance, we need some laptops and tablets so they can study with,” she pleaded.

READ ALSO: