Chris Hughton says the Black Stars deserve their hard-fought win against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Ghana recorded a 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras in the matchday three games of the qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium with Antoine Semenyo’s late strike.

“If you perform well enough, you have a chance of winning. If you score the goals particularly early in the game, you can take pressure off yourself,” the 64-year-old who has signed a 21-month deal as Black Stars coach said after the game.

“In the end, I think we deserved it, out of the two teams… I think we were better than Angola. Not so much more but I think we were better,” he added.

The Black Stars who are seeking to make their 10th Afcon appearance now sit top of Group E with 7 points after three games.

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the reverse leg in the matchday four games on Monday, March 27.

The game will be played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The Black Star are seeking to end the country’s 41 years Afcon trophy drought.