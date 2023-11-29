The Founder and Senior Partner of AB and David Africa, David Ofosu-Dorte says intellectuals in the country cannot attribute their failures to the Constitution.

According to him, the blame is often shifted to the constitution for politicians’ shortcomings in fulfilling their duties.

Mr Ofosu-Dorte expressed his belief that amending certain parts of the constitution could be necessary but stressed that the constitution alone cannot be held accountable for the failure of intellectuals.

“The Constitution cannot be responsible for the failure of intellectuals,” he said while addressing a public lecture at the British Council in Accra on Tuesday, November 28, under the theme ‘A Common Manifesto for Our Common Future.

He stated that neither the Constitution nor any law possesses the strength to deter individuals with malicious intentions from pursuing their objectives.

The Founder and Senior Partner of AB and David Africa also emphasised that no law is effective enough to hinder individuals bent on accomplishing their selfish goals.

“People who want to do bad things will go round the law and people who want to do good things – notwithstanding how bad the law is, will do good things,” he said.

Mr Ofosu-Dorte pointed out that cabinet ministers should be 19 people, arguing that the country could effectively be managed with not more than 19 ministries.

Despite this assertion, he clarified that this goal has proven elusive under each government, emphatically stating that intellectuals have played a role in this outcome.

“As a result of all that, you would see that none of the political parties has been able to fully deliver the promises of its own manifesto,” Mr Ofous-Dorte said.

