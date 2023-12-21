The Asokore-Mampong Municipal Assembly wants to set standards to uphold the status of the locality as the gateway to the Ashanti region by air travel.

The Kumasi International Airport project is situated within the Asokore-Mampong enclave, offering business and tourism opportunities for the anticipated airport city.

Municipal Chief Executive, Kennedy Kwasi Kankam, says setting standards in terms of infrastructure development will open up the area to attract investors and visitors.

The MCE spoke at a stakeholder’ familiarization tour ahead of the official inauguration of some projects undertaken by the local Assembly.

The Asokore-Mampong local Assembly can now boast of its own administrative block which will house all departments, a complete fire station for the municipality, and a nine-unit three-storey staff bungalow.

A residence for the MCE is also under construction, all financed through the Assembly’s common fund.

Other ongoing projects include a World Bank-sponsored 24-seater toilet facilities for both public and institutional use as well as an Agenda 111 hospital currently at earth-works stage and a hostel for head-potters known in local parlance as “kayayes” in the municipality.

Kennedy Kankam says as part of efforts to make the Municipal Assembly attractive, visitors travelling by air are warmly welcomed.

Some chiefs on the tour entreated the government to commit funds to the projects to see completion.

