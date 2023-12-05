Assistant coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo says he is confident of securing positive results against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

His comments come after recording a hard-fought 1-0 win against Berekum Chelsea on Monday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the final game of the matchday 12 games.

Steven Mukwala scored the only goal of the game as the Porcupine Warriors secured the three points.

Speaking after the game, Ocloo said they will intensify their preparation as they hope to secure positive results against their sworn rivals on Sunday.

“We are going back and work once again and make sure we get a decent result against Hearts of Oak,” he told StarTimes.

“We will have a positive result on Sunday,” he added.

The win means the Porcupine Warriors now sit 7th on the Premier League log with 19 points.

Asante Kotoko will clash with the bitterest rivals at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 13 games on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

READ ALSO