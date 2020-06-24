

Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne, has opined that both National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP are guilty of voting-buying during elections.



According to him, NDC’s claim that vote-buying was introduced into Ghanaian politics by the NPP is untrue.



Mr Pyne’s comment follows accusations by the NDC that the NPP’s just-ended primaries were characterised by vote-buying.

In any case, if it’s true that there is vote-buying during primaries or elections, then we [NDC and NPP] are all guilty of it because I have also witnessed primaries of NDC where there was vote-buying, he said on the Dwaso Nsem show on Adom FM, Wednesday.



It’s a canker and we should talk about and deal with it rather than making cheap politics out of it, he stated further.