NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne


Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne, has opined that both National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP are guilty of voting-buying during elections.


According to him, NDC’s claim that vote-buying was introduced into Ghanaian politics by the NPP is untrue.


Mr Pyne’s comment follows accusations by the NDC that the NPP’s just-ended primaries were characterised by vote-buying.

In any case, if it’s true that there is vote-buying during primaries or elections, then we [NDC and NPP] are all guilty of it because I have also witnessed primaries of NDC where there was vote-buying, he said on the Dwaso Nsem show on Adom FM, Wednesday.


It’s a canker and we should talk about and deal with it rather than making cheap politics out of it, he stated further.