A viral video on the internet has captured a moment when some Nigerians airport officials were captured pushing a faulty aircraft off the tarmac.

An eye witness, believed to have recorded the moment, was heard in a loud scream saying “wonders shall never end” in expressing shock over the incident.

ALSO READ:

The officials who were seen in their green safety jackets went under the aircraft pushing with their hands instead of using a wheeling tug.

There has since been mixed reactions on social media after the video surfaced, with many lamenting the lack of infrastructural development in the country.

Watch the video attached above.