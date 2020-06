Nigerian clergyman, Reverend David Okechukwu, led members of his church to pray and also stage a peaceful protest over the deplorable state of Ohanku road in Aba, the commercial center of Abia state.

Worried by the deplorable state of the road which he and his members use frequently, the clergyman led his parishioners to protest over the road and also pray for God to intervene and get the road fixed as soon as possible.