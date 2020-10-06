Popular Nigerian musician, Davido’s trip to Ghana has been a rollercoaster as his latest experience is with an ardent fan.

Following his trip to Ghana last Saturday, Davido, together with Stonebwoy and other celebrities have toured some parts of Ghana as part of his travel plans.

It was in one of those outings that a young man who attempted to take a selfie with Davido had his phone smashed.

Davido, who was in the company if his crew, was smiling and waving fans when he noticed a hand across his shoulder and a phone in his face.

The Nigerian celebrity, who is used to paparazzi, shocked witnesses when he hit the pink phone from the fan.

The gentleman, neatly clad in black t-shirt and a dangling gold necklace, quickly apologised to avoid the situation getting out of control.

Watch video below: