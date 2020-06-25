A man was filmed grabbing a shark with his bare hands on Delaware beach and the video has gone viral.

The swimmer grabbed the shark off Cape Henlopen State Park Beach in Delaware last weekend.

The video, shared on Facebook by Delaware native Rachael Foster, shows a man grabbing onto the shark while trying to unhook it after it had been caught.

ALSO READ:

Sharing the video, Foster wrote: “Everyone started yelling, ‘Shark, shark, get out of the water!’. It was so crazy, like a movie. Like Jaws.”

According to Foster, the man in the video was not the person who caught the shark. After his friend caught the shark, the man went in the water to open the shark’s mouth to get the hook out. Then, the shark was let go.

According to the Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife, sand tiger and sandbar sharks are prohibited from being kept and those that are not retained must be immediately released to ensure survival.

Speaking of the encounter, Foster said: “It was so cool. And we come to the beaches a lot. Probably two to three times a week. But we’ve never experienced anything like that.”