Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda, William Agyapong Quaitoo, says he is not surprised by the level of gross indiscipline displayed by students of some schools over difficult West Africa School Certificate Examination (,WASSCE) questions and strict invigilation.

According to him, students of good schools in the country will not engage in such indisciplined acts because students of such schools are given holistic training that makes them disciplined at all levels.

“Have you seen any of the good schools engaging in the acts of indiscipline going on? Have you seen the Achimota, Mfantsipim, Adisadel engaged in such indiscipline? No, that’s because they are good schools so they will not engage in such things,” he told Tema-based Green FM.

“All the schools engaging in these acts of indiscipline are the ‘mushroom schools,’ ” he added.

The MP, responding to claims by the students that they will not vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not bothered about losing the votes of indisciplined students because the serious and disciplined ones will vote massively for the NPP.

“We don’t care about them, if they’ll not vote for President Akufo-Addo, the serious ones will vote for President Akufo-Addo,” he intimated.

The Ghana Education Service has since prescribed sanctions for students who have been established to have been part of the violence and destruction of school property.