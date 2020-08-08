New Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, claims the Ghana Premier League side is bigger than any political party in the country.

The 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate was unveiled by the new Board of Directors on Friday at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.

Mr Amponsah has been awarded a three-year deal to run the affairs of the club, replacing George Amoako.

“Asante Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana, no doubt. And for me, it’s the third biggest club in Africa, in structure. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of its content,” Mr Amponsah said in his address to the Board and fans.

“I am here to help the Board and the entire Kotoko fraternity to match this superstructure with befitting content.

“I dare say that Asante Kotoko is bigger than New Patriotic Party and National Democractic Congress. Kotoko transcends boundaries. Kotoko is a culture.

“The joy this club gives its teeming supporters cannot be matched by any political party in Ghana.

“I, therefore, plead with you to give me double of the support you give your individual political parties of choice, and we will make Asante Kotoko great again,” he concluded.

Asante Kotoko will be participating in next season’s Caf Champions League.