What will the gentlemen in these polling stations offer when given the opportunity to work at the constituency level?

Member of Parliament for the Wassa East constituency, Isaac Adjei Mensah, asked during a discussion on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM.

“The level at which chaos is going on in the party, I have never witnessed one in Ghana before so I will plead with the leaders to also show leadership, provide leadership,” he said.

According to him, members of the party need to be sensitised to observe the law.

“Everything is about communication, it is only worrying when misunderstanding sets in, they should abide by the law and make sure their members also abide by them,” he said.

Mr Mensah lamented that “it is worrying if members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are involved in chaos in the ongoing polling station election.

“So I think it is something the party should be keen on because it is a major problem, hence the executives should put measures in place and make sure that there is discipline at all the polling centers,” he noted.

He stated that what is going on serves as a lesson to the leadership of the NPP so they should sit up.