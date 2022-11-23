The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that results for this year’s WASSCE will be released on November 30.

The Council says it has successfully completed the marking and co-ordination of the papers at all 49 venues and has commenced the processing of the results.

WAEC in a statement said investigations into examination irregularities detected during and after the exams are ongoing.

“The Council is hereby urging school authorities and candidates who have been invited to its Offices to assist with investigations into suspected cases of malpractices to endeavour to honour the invitations to facilitate the speedy resolution of those cases,” the statement noted.

It added that candidates’ refusal to honour invitations to assist with investigations shall not prevent the Council from making a final determination on their papers.

WAEC cautioned candidates to be on the alert for websites that may announce the release of fake results and persons who promise to upgrade results for a fee.