The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2022 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Council, in a statement signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye Cudjoe, said the results have been posted online hence candidates who so desire may access their results at www.waecgh.org.

The Council has also said that upon a request by the Ghana Education Service (GES), 8,486 who failed to return learning support materials made available to them cannot access their results online.

The council further revealed that the subject results of 3,845 candidates have been cancelled for the offence of “bringing foreign materials into the examination hall and engaging in collusion.”

Also, 518 candidates have had their entire results cancelled for entering the examination halls with mobile phones.

The results of 117 others have been withheld pending investigations into various cases of alleged malpractice.

WAEC noted that the withheld results may either be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations.

Below is the full statement:

ALSO READ:

2022 WASSCE impersonators arrested