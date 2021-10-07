Two close relations of the President’s District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Wa West, Ali Bukari, collapsed after he was totally rejected by the 41-member Assembly.

The two were quickly rushed to the Wa West District Hospital for treatment.

The president’s nominee, who doubles as the Upper West Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, polled 15 yes votes and 26 No votes, thus rejecting him for another round of confirmation within 10 days.

JoyNews’ Upper West correspondent, Rafiq Salam, reports that supporters of the nominee attempted to attack the outgoing DCE, Edward Labiri Sobo, who was accused of being the mastermind of the rejection and had to be whisked away by the police to safety.

ALSO READ: