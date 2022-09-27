Some 18 persons have been arrested by the Upper West Regional Police Command for their alleged involvement in the killing of 11 persons in Wa, the regional capital.

According to a principal state attorney at the Upper West regional office of the Attorney General’s Department, Saeed Abdu-Shakur, while eight of the suspects have been granted bail by the Wa Circuit Court, 10 are still on remand.

On Tuesday, the police in Wa recovered another male adult buried in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

A statement issued by the Upper West regional police command said the yet to be identified body was uncovered by the special purpose intelligence and investigation team as part of their surveillance on Monday, September 19, 2022.

This brings the number of murdered victims to 11 in the last five months.

Meanwhile, the police have announced a GH¢100,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of any individual or group involved in the killings in Wa.

The police have also assured the residents of their safety as investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.