Armed robbers have made away with an unspecified amount of money after attacking a bank at Anyinase in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

Assembly member for Anyinase Central, Maxwell Asiedu said the armed robbers numbering about six attacked the bank around 4:PM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

According to him, four of the armed robbers attacked the bank.

“The bank operates on the second floor of a two storey building with the ground floor designated for stores. So the information I have is that four of the armed robbers entered the bank and locked the staff whilst two of them waited outside to watch out for intruders” Mr. Asiedu narrated.

He indicated that, all the armed robbers came to the bank dressed as customers to avoid suspicion from outsiders.

“It was after the robbery people around realized something like had happened. They came to the bank well-dressed like customers and had a smooth operation. I cannot tell the amount they took from the bank but they were successful with the operation” the Assembly man added.

Mr. Asiedu said the place serves as a revenue collection point for one of the well-known banks in the country.

Meanwhile, police are currently on a manhunt for the armed men.