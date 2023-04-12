The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) is undertaking a demolition exercise to clear illegal structures obstructing power transmission lines in the Ashanti region.

The exercise has become necessary as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has signed a power purchase agreement with AKSA with the purpose of stabilizing and enhancing reliable power supply to the middle belt of Ghana.

For years, the Ashanti region and the middle belt of the country have experienced unreliable power supply and low voltage.

Experts say the power generated in Accra mostly loses its potency by the time it gets to the middle belt. The impact of this on businesses and individuals has been non-discriminatory and brutal.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has since complained about the resurgence of regular power outages within the region.

According to him, the situation has resulted in damage to some of his gadgets.

To remedy the situation, ECG entered into an agreement with AKSA Energy Company Limited to construct a power plant.

Speaking about the demolition exercise, the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said people are aware they are not supposed to raise structures near high-tension cables because doing so could be disastrous to the public.

ALSO READ:

ECG, NEDCo’s indebtedness impacting negatively on our operations – GRIDCo

Demolition exercise to protect transmission towers and lives of encroachers – GRIDCo

“Everybody got to know that – don’t construct structures near high tension cables because it can have an effect on the whole public good that we are enjoying,” he said.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh therefore, assured the ECG and GRIDCo of his support in doing whatever is necessary in ensuring a reliable power supply to the region.