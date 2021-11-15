The Volta River Authority (VRA) has cautioned farmers working on a fifteen-acre of land allocated for the Ameri Power Plant to desist from cultivating the land after harvesting.

Authorities at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who are owners of the land say the farmers are operating illegally on the land.

The school has released the land to the VRA for the Ameri project and according to the Manager in charge of Environment and Sustainable Development Department VRA, Ulysses Ocran-Hammond, no compensation will be paid to the farmers when they start work.

This came up when officials of VRA met stakeholders in the area of best ways to address the issue to avoid any friction ahead of their operations.

Part of the Ashanti to the Northern parts of Ghana’s grid has been experiencing low voltages in recent months.

To address it, the government allocated land at Anwomaso for the transportation of a 250 MW of Thermal Power Plant.

Farmers at Anwomaso are therefore expected to end all farming activities after harvesting to pave way for the project.

But to Mr Ocran-Hammond, the farmers continue to farm at the designated area at their own risks.

Stakeholders in the Oforikrom Municipality have therefore met to discuss the environmental impact of the project on the residents.

Farmers present at the meeting, though unhappy had no option other than to accept the decision.

Meanwhile, the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) wants VRA to do further assessments on the impact of their activity with regard to pollution before a permit is issued.

The KNUST Fire Commander, ADO1 Eric Mensah, has also observed continuous bush fire in the area will be a threat to the project.

He has therefore urged education and sensitisation prior to the commencement of VRA’s operation in the enclave.

The MCE for Oforikrom Municipal Assembly, Abraham Kwame Antwi has assured, they are on standby for the necessary documentation and assistance.