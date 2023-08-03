Independent Presidential aspirant, Kofi Koranteng, says Ghanaians will be making a grave mistake by making a choice between the ruling NPP and the main opposition NDC in Ghana’s 2024 election.

According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama was a non-performer, hence cannot be the way forward if the electorate were to vote the NPP out of power.

“If in voting the NPP government out of power we do not find a functional person, we are only creating a vacuum to be occupied by the likes of John Mahama and the NDC.

“John Mahama was a non-performer. He was an abysmal performer at best who did not know what he was doing,” he said.

According to Kofi Koranteng, neither the NPP nor the NDC can save Ghana, as their intentions and actions are the same.

He observed the difference between NDC’s John Mahama and Bawumia or whoever the NPP elects as fragbearer will amount to signing ‘a death warrant’.

“Their track record shows that they are not an option for Ghana. If you leave the frying pan to jump into the fire, you fry still,” he stated.

He further explains that former President Mahama and his policies will only lead the people backward if elected to power.

“From legalizing Okada to selling poultry, is that the future you are leading Ghanaians into? When Dubai has installed air-conditioning systems outdoors and in the streets?” he quizzed.

Mr Koranteng is an entrepreneur who first declared his intention to join the Presidential race in December 2019.