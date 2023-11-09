A voluntary Turkish healthcare team, formed by expert doctors, nurses, and anesthesia technicians, performed free examinations and operations in Uganda.

In cooperation with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and Friends of All Africa Association (TADD), the Turkish healthcare team is helping the people of Uganda, who are struggling to get the necessary healthcare in Jinja.

The voluntary team performed medical operations on patients in critical conditions in Jinja Regional Referral Hospital.

Providing healthcare in various fields such as pediatrics, general surgery, and gynecology; the Turkish healthcare team examined the patients and performed operations if necessary.

Training the local healthcare workers in the hospital, the Turkish healthcare team shared their knowledge and experience.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).