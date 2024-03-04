In a bid to bolster the healthcare system in the Volta Region, the Chairman of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Kwaku Appiagyei, has made a passionate appeal to the government and relevant stakeholders to swiftly post doctors who are yet to be deployed to join the healthcare workforce in the Volta Region.

The Volta Region, like other regions, faces challenges in healthcare delivery due to various factors, including under-staffing.

Recognizing the pressing need for additional medical personnel, Dr Appiagyei, during the 2024 Volta GMA [Ghana Medical Association] awards held in Ho emphasised the critical role that these undeployed doctors could play in addressing the region’s healthcare needs.

Speaking on behalf of the GMA Volta Region chapter, Dr Appiagyei highlighted the dedication of the existing medical professionals who have been tirelessly serving the communities despite the challenges.

He stressed that the inclusion of more doctors would not only alleviate the workload on current staff but also significantly enhance the quality of healthcare services available to the people.

“We have a committed team of healthcare workers in the Volta Region who are doing their utmost best to provide care to our communities. However, the addition of more doctors would undoubtedly strengthen our capacity to reach more patients and improve health outcomes, “Dr Appiagyei remarked.

The appeal comes at a crucial time when the world is still grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the recent flood disaster in the region.

The healthcare system in the Volta Region, like many others, has been stretched due to the demands of managing the pandemic alongside other health concerns.

Dr Appiagyei stressed that the deployment of these doctors would not only benefit the communities but also offer valuable experience to the medical professionals themselves.

He emphasised the unique learning opportunities and exposure to a diverse range of cases that serving in the Volta Region could provide.

“We are calling on the government and the relevant authorities to consider the urgent deployment of these doctors to the Volta Region. It is a chance for them to contribute meaningfully to our healthcare system while gaining invaluable experience that will shape their careers,” Dr Appiagyei added.

The Ghana Medical Association has been actively advocating for improvements in the country’s healthcare system, including addressing issues of under-staffing, limited infrastructure, and inadequate equipment. Dr Appiagyei’s appeal is seen as a continuation of these efforts to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to quality healthcare services.

As the call to action resonates across the region, residents, healthcare professionals, and authorities alike are hopeful that the appeal by Dr Kwaku Appiagyei will receive the necessary attention and lead to the swift deployment of additional doctors to the Volta Region.

The collective aim is to build a stronger and more resilient healthcare system that can better serve the needs of all citizens.

