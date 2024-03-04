The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensa Otabil, has shared his vision for the church’s enduring success, reaching far beyond the current leadership and congregants.

He articulated his dream while speaking at the Thanksgiving Service commemorating 40 years of God’s Grace, themed, “Building a Trans-generational Church” on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

The theologian emphasised the vision for ICGC to remain on the cutting edge 40 years from now and beyond, ensuring its effectiveness as a trans-generational church.

“We say that 40 years from now, our church should still be on the cutting edge. Another 40 years after that it should be on the cutting edge, another 40 years after that it should still be on the cutting edge. When we’re all gone, the church should still be there,” he proclaimed.

For his aspiration to materialise, the General Overseer highlighted the essence of becoming a trans-generational church not only in time but also across time.

“If ICGC will be effective as a church, it must be a trans-generational church both in time and across time,” he stated.

Explaining being trans-generational in time, Dr Otabil said the essence of this trans-generational approach lies in the ability of the church to touch people across various age groups simultaneously.

“In most temples, there are many generations in the church, there are people in their 90s, there are people in their 60s or 50s, there are people in their 40s and 30s, and there are people who are teens and there are children, and all of them are members of the church.

“So at one time on a Sunday morning or evening, that particular church in time is pastoring people who have wide age gaps,”he illuminated.

Dr Otabil stressed the role of pastors in recognising and catering to the needs of different generations within the congregation.

He emphasised the importance of delivering messages that resonate with individuals in their 90s, as well as those in their teens, creating an inclusive and relevant environment for all members.

“A pastor must always be careful to notice the generations within the church, and speak to each one of them and be relevant to each one of them. That is being trans-generational in time,” he noted.

