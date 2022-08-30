Vivo Energy has cleared the air on the sale of water–laced petroleum products at Adomi Bridge, Atimpoku, in the Eastern Region.

The company in a statement has explained that the incident occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022, following a heavy downpour in the area.

The company indicated they realised the rainwater had seeped into its underground tanks and sales were immediately halted following the development.

Vivo Energy has noted immediate arrangements have been made for affected customers with measures underway to resolve the technical issue.

“We continue to be in touch with the affected customers to ensure full closure whilst further investigations continue to permanently resolve the issue and prevent any future occurrences.

“We wish to reassure all our cherished customers that this is an isolated case, and we remain committed to ensuring the strictest levels of quality at all our service stations,” the statement assured.

Incident at Adomi Bridge (Atimpoku) Shell Filling Station. pic.twitter.com/RL4hT47vLL — Vivo Energy Ghana (@VivoEnergyGhana) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the National Petroleum Authority has shut down the operations of the station over the development.

This was on the back of a widely circulated video on social media and a subsequent complaint made to the Authority on 29th August 2022.