The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says former President John Mahama’s constant criticisms of the Chief Justice is unfair.

The Association said Chief Justice Anin Yeboah has not varied any of the court processes.

This is according to the President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey.

Mr Nartey said the courts only take decisions based on law.

“I think that such a statement is not fair to the judiciary… and I think he must be fair to the Chief Justice.

“He has not changed any of the procedures. He has not altered any of the laws based upon which these decisions are taken,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi News on Monday, August 29.

Mr Nartey also urged Mr Mahama not to run down the judiciary based on his disagreements with some judges.

“The fact that you disagree with the judge does not mean the judge who rendered that decision has no integrity,” Mr Nartey said.

Mr Mahama recently addressed a gathering of NDC lawyers stating that the image of the Judiciary is broken and that it will take a new Chief Justice to repair same.

According to him, the current leadership of the Judiciary lacks what it takes to redeem its sunken image, hence the need for a new Chief Justice.

He explained that a perceived independent Judiciary is a vital element in safeguarding the country’s democracy.

The NDC’s 2020 Presidential Candidate also noted that the current Judiciary has become an item of ridicule and mistrust.

“There is therefore the urgent need for the Ghanaian Judiciary to work to win the trust and confidence of the citizenry, and erase the widely held perception of hostility and political bias in legal proceedings at the highest courts of the land.

“Unfortunately, we have no hope that the current leadership of our Judiciary can lead such a process of change. We can only hope, that a new Chief Justice will lead the process to repair the broken image that our Judiciary has acquired over the last few years”, Mr Mahama said.

However, these comments have not gone down well with the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana.