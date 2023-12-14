Aston Villa clinched top spot in Group E and their place in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League with a draw at Zrinjski Mostar.

Nicolo Zaniolo’s placed effort from substitute John McGinn’s second-half cross appeared to have given Villa victory.

However, Matija Malekinusic’s curling late effort ensured a nervy finale for the visitors who dominated early on.

Villa finished a point clear of Legia Warsaw, with Zrinjski bottom.

Unai Emery’s side travelled to Bosnia-Herzegovina for what looked a routine assignment of securing a point against a side that had scored just once in the competition since defeating AZ Alkmaar in their opening game.

And while the Spaniard made eight changes to his starting XI with an eye on Sunday’s Premier League trip to Brentford, they dominated possession but wasted two excellent opportunities to break the deadlock in an otherwise uneventful first half.

Italy midfielder Zaniolo lifted an early effort over the crossbar before the club’s record signing Moussa Diaby miskicked after Alex Moreno had pulled the ball back to him 10 yards out.

The introduction of captain McGinn in the second period gave Villa an immediate lift and the Scotland midfielder’s precise 61st-minute delivery from the left allowed Zaniolo to control and turn the ball home from six yards out.

It was his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Galatasaray in the summer.

Emery also handed 19-year-old midfielder Tommi O’Reilly his debut as a substitute in the second period but appeared far from satisfied with the way his side ended the contest.

There were several late moments of concern in defence, notably when Aldin Hrvanovic was unable to turn the ball home from two yards out after another Villa debutant, 20-year-old goalkeeper Filip Marschall, smashed an attempted clearance against Calum Chambers.

And the hosts were rewarded for their persistence in the 87th minute when Croatian winger Malekinusic’s effort flicked off a defender and looped over Polish stopper Marschall.