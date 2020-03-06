Many A-list artistes graced the stage of this year’s Adom TV’s ‘Fufuo Party’.

One of the notable faces was controversial songstress, Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby.

She treated patrons, who thronged the forecourt of the Multimedia Group, venue for the event to a riveting performance.

Sister Derby geared the crowd with her hit songs at the event which has proven to be more than an entertainment event.

Fameye took the ecstatic crowd to the ‘moon’ with his melodious hit songs like ‘Notin I Get’, ‘Mati’, ‘Obolo’ and many others.

Kumasi-based musician, Frank Nero, also put up a spirited performance at the event.

Article Wan’s performance at ‘Fufuo Party’.

Lord Paper’s performance

Kurl Songz’s Mega Performance at Adom Fufu Party 2020