Mary Quansah, a 45-year-old woman, is on the verge of death due to very complicated ailments that have led to unusual bulging of her stomach to make her look like nine months pregnant.

The distraught woman, who is in constant pain, was admitted at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital November last year, and was diagnosed of having three deadly conditions: Cholelithiasis, Polycystic Kidney and Multiple Uterine Fibroids.

She was also diagnosed of abnormal distension which has been with her for nine years.

According to family sources, the woman has been battling the protruding stomach condition for over five years with no help in sight because she is poor and can’t afford the almost GH¢12,000.00 bill needed to save her life.

Read her medical report below: