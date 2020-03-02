Ghana coach, Charles Kwablah Akonnor, will announce his squad for the country’s upcoming double-header against Sudan on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

The Black Stars will play against Sudan this month in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Following a recent tour in Europe to scout for players, coach Akonnor has returned to Ghana and is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday.

According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), coach Akonnor will use the opportunity to announce his squad for the upcoming double-header against Sudan.

A statement from the GFA said: “Black Stars Head Coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor will hold a press conference on Tuesday, March 3 to announce his squad for Ghana’s back-to-back games against Sudan later this month.

“The senior national team is set to host Sudan at Cape Coast Stadium on March 27 in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

“The game, which will be followed by a reverse fixture in Omdurman within three days is Akonnor’s first as Black Stars coach.

“The former national team captain had been in Europe for the past three weeks monitoring players for the team ahead of the doubleheader games.

“The press conference is scheduled for Accra City Hotel (former Novotel) at 11 am. The media is cordially invited.”