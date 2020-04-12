An old woman in a deprived community of Saanbona in the North East Region life-long ambition was to sleep on a mattress said she can now ‘smile’ to her grave.

Yaaya Kwanjit is a visually-impaired old lady is thankful the long wait for her wish has finally come true.

Her modesty touched so many around the world when her story was aired on JoyNews and there was a torrent of an outpouring of love towards her.

She eventually had five mattresses and many other gifts in cash and in kind.

Yaya Kwanjit, was so overwhelmed when the items reached her, she wouldn’t stop blessing those who send her gifts.

She told Joojo Cobbinah, she is convinced with the love shown her that even a stone can germinate.