Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commended Ghanaian scientists working around the clock to fight the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

ALSO READ:

This comes after scientists, who work at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) of the University of Ghana came out with a solution to curb community spread.

Intrigued about their work, Dr. Bawumia expressed government’s profound gratitude to their effort to help Ghana win the fight.

“We have the capability and our research institutions do make significant contributions to science. We can do it if we put our minds to it!” he said.

Read his post below

Vice President Bawumia writes;

Our Ghanaian scientists at Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP) at the University of Ghana have successfully found the sequenced genomes of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the global COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a major contribution to science in the fight against COVID-19 and something for which all Ghanaians should be proud of.

We have the capability and our research institutions do make significant contributions to science. We can do it if we put our minds to it!

I am proud of our scientists!