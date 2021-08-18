Rapper Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui, have caused a stir with a romantic video together.

In the video, Fella stood in front of her husband before a mirror, and he is seen turning and bending her body as if he was conducting an inspection.

It appears the love birds were getting ready for an event together and they simply could not stop admiring themselves.

The video has triggered reactions from other celebrities and fans of the couple.

