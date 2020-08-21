It was a fun moment for musicians Joey B and King Promise as they battle it out in a dance challenge.

The pair moved their well-built bodies to the rhythm of Article Wan’s ‘Solo (Ngege)’ with some invisible ‘referees’ cheering them on.

The video of them dancing was posted by King Promise to tease Joey B on his defeat when he celebrated his birthday yesterday.

After losing the challenge comfortably to the Ga dancer, King Promise, Joey B insists he will avail himself for a massive rematch which will be nothing but war.

Meanwhile, Joey B received outburst of love on social media by some fans and celebrities who showered him with gifts and were also present to grace his merry-making event.

Watch video below: