Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah, has gone viral after she was gifted a black Range Rover on her 42nd birthday.

In the viral video, the car with the registration number GR 2050-20, was driven into the premises of GhOne Tv where she works as Managing Director.

Taking to twitter her colleague Serwaa Amihere shared a photo of Miss Anamoah holding pflowers while standing in front of her new Range Rover.

Colleagues of the seemingly shocked presenter surrounded her and shouted their congratulations.

The car did not only come with balloons but also a red bow which marched her attire and some flowers.