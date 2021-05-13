Getting betrayed by a friend who should have had your back is super hurtful.

A South African woman had her feelings deeply hurt after she discovered that her friend was having an affair with her husband.

In a clip shared on Twitter by @AdvoBarrryRoux, the woman can be seen confronting her friend, who seems too ashamed to show her face to the camera while she is being shouted at and called names by the woman she betrayed.

The wife can basically be heard telling her so-called friend that after everything she told her about her suspicions that her husband was cheating, her friend pretended to offer advice while in the meantime she was the other woman her man was seeing.

Watch video below: