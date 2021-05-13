A married woman has allegedly died following a sex marathon in her lover’s house.

The deceased, whose identity is yet-to-be known, was rushed to the hospital by the boyfriend.

Unfortunately, she was pronounced Brought In Dead with the cause of death yet to be established.

One Dr Chiemeziem, who was at the hospital when the deceased was brought in took to Twitter to break the news.

According to him, her husband went ‘mad’ after the news was broken to him and was in search of the suspected lover.

ALSO READ:

He explained the husband stormed the facility with armed men looking for his wife’s lover.

The post has garnered mixed reactions in his comment section with many sharing their experiences.

Read the full post below: