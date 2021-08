The body of veteran actress, Rachel Oniga, has been laid to rest in a private cemetery in Lagos.

She died on July 30 from a heart-related disease.

Madam Oniga died after battling a heart-related ailment on July 30, aged 64.

She was born on May 23, 1957, in Ebute Metta, Lagos and started her acting career in 1993.

Over the years, she featured in notable Nigerian films, such as ‘Sango’, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super Story.

More photos below: