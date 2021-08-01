Creative art players in the Nollywood industry have been thrown into a state of shock over the death of popular veteran actress, Rachel Oniga.
Madam Oniga reportedly passed on on Friday, July 30, 2021 around 10:00pm at a Lagos Hospital.
She was 64 years.
A family statement, which confirmed the news, said she died from a heart-related disease contrary to reports of covid-19.
This, according to the family, was an ailment she had battled for some time.
Social media has since been inundated with tributes in her honour.
Read the full statement below: