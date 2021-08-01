Creative art players in the Nollywood industry have been thrown into a state of shock over the death of popular veteran actress, Rachel Oniga.

Madam Oniga reportedly passed on on Friday, July 30, 2021 around 10:00pm at a Lagos Hospital.

She was 64 years.

A family statement, which confirmed the news, said she died from a heart-related disease contrary to reports of covid-19.

Nigerian actress, Rachel Oniga

This, according to the family, was an ailment she had battled for some time.

Social media has since been inundated with tributes in her honour.

Read the full statement below: