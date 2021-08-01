Ghana’s Olympic Team General Captain, Sulemanu Tetteh, ended his mission at the Tokyo 2020 Games when he was out-classed by his Cuban opponent, Veitia Yosbany in the Flyweight division on Saturday.

All the judges scored 5-0 in favour of the Cuban who showed great footwork, crafty dodging and accurate punching throughout the three rounds of boxing.

Tetteh went down twice and proved not to have an antidote to the stylish Cuban who totally dominated the fight.

Not even the waving of the Ghana flag by the GOC President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah could save him, because the Cuban supporters were loudly cheering their boxer to win.

Chef de Mission, Mr Michael Aggrey expressed that Suleimanu Tetteh can not get the nod from the judges because he lost all the rounds.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian Prisons Officer, who is based at Chorkor in Accra, could not handle the pace of the fast Cuban and was caught many times in the face.

In the final round, Tetteh, who knew only a knockout may save him, just wasted punches in the air, giving the Cuban opportunity to display his footwork.

The two-time Ghanaian Olympian, speaking after the bout, said he did what he could do, and knew he could not win because Veitia Yosbany was exposed.

In 2010, he participated in the Youth World Amateur Boxing Championships and won Bronze.

At the 2011 World Amateur Boxing Championships, he beat Birzhan Zhakypov and two others, before being stopped by Mongolian defending champion Pürevdorjiin Serdamba.

At the 2011 Pan American Games, he lost the final to local Joselito Velazquez.

He was at the 2012 Summer Olympics, where he beat Australian Billy Ward 26:4, then lost by a very close result to eventual winner Zou Shiming.

Veitia Yosbany also holds two notable wins over Naoya Inoue, the world’s second-best active boxer, pound for pound.

Suleimanu Tetteh, however, thanked his fans and the GOC for believing in him and awarding him as flag bearer and captain of Team Ghana.