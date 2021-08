Botswana has given each member of the country’s Olympic bronze-winning relay team a two-bedroom house.

The 4x400m team took Botswana’s only podium spot at the just-concluded Tokyo Games.

It’s the country’s second-ever Olympic medal, having won a silver in the London 2012 games.

The relay team was made up of Isaac Makwala, Bayapo Ndori, Zibane Ngozi and Baboloki Thebe.

Two other members of the relay team, Leungo Scotch and Anthony Pasela, will also each be awarded a house.