Veteran Nollywood actor, Ralph Niyi, has raised an alarm about being blackmailed with threats of his nudes getting leaked by a yet-to-be-identified person.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Niyi revealed that the blackmailer had been threatening to release his nudes if he does not grant his request.

The actor further disclosed that he has told the blackmailer to go on with his threat. He said:

“It is with a heavy heart that I come to you to tell you that I have a blackmailer on my tail, who is claiming to have a nude video of me.

“And for three days now, he has been threatening to go online if I don’t give him something.

“I am not one that will give in to blackmail. I have told him to go ahead.

“I have already spoken to a couple of friends and I want to thank them for giving me words of encouragement. My wife, and my family, I already told them when this happened. So please I just want to let you know.”

“It is a perilous time out there. People are doing anything just to get money.

“In my line of work, anything can happen. I make videos. If by omission or commission, happen to get my nude, and then you are now saying you want money with it, I don’t think it will happen with me.”