The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has revealed Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will soon be introduced in the country.

Currently, only Morocco, South Africa and Egypt use VAR in their domestic top-flight football.

According to General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo, Ghana football will soon witness the invention of VAR to help boost games as negotiations on implementation are still on-going.

“Ghana football will soon witness the invention of VAR to help boost our games,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

“The European countries have started using the VAR and it’s helping the football games on the field in decisions and other incidents on the field.

“Some African countries have started such as Morocco, Egypt and in some cases South Africa trying on it.

“Ghana will soon become the first West African country to use VAR in our games after consultations, negotiation and preparations are done, everyone will see the implementation of the VAR in Ghana,” he added.

Referees have been criticised after matchday 2 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League for poor officiating.