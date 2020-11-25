Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu, has blamed Referee Daniel Laryea following his side’s stalemate with Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will have to wait a bit longer for their first win of the season after being held by Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through Kwame Poku and for a chunk of the match, it looked like it was a sealed victory.

But former Kotoko forward, Emmanuel Clottey rifled in a free-kick in the last kick of the match to earn a 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko at home.

Clottey delivered a sumptuous kick from the edge of the box which zoomed past substitute goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

Speaking after the game, Konadu attributed his side’s 1-1 game to the centre referee accusing him of making a wrong judgement in the build-up to Chelsea’s goal.

“He is a referee I respect so much, I have so much respect for that referee but the last minutes fouls he was taking against us were not just too good,” he said.

”Of course, we didn’t plan to change the goalkeeper. I mean it was another tactical change we had wanted to effect but all of a sudden, Felix [Annan] fell off and couldn’t continue so that really disrupted our game plan,” he added.

Kotoko are just a point after two matches played and will host Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in their matchday 3 fixture.