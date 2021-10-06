The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has served notice that it will resume its strike if the government does not meet its demand by Friday, October 8.

The decision was contained in a statement issued after a meeting by the National Executive Committee on October 1.

The statement noted that the government has failed to fulfill its part of a memorandum signed within a one-month window.



“Following the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement with the Employer to complete the negotiations on the Conditions of Service of University Teachers within one (1) month by resolving all outstanding issues, which formed the basis for suspending the strike action, it is sad to report that the one-month moratorium has elapsed and the negotiation has almost reached a stalemate.



“Unfortunately, within the one-month moratorium, the Employer never shifted its position even though UTAG made a number of concessions,” parts of the statement read.



It added: “For this reason, the National Executive Committee of UTAG at its meeting held on 1st October 2021 resolved that if the Employer’s position remains unchanged by Friday, 8th of October 2021, members should resume the suspension of teaching and related activities until further notice.”

The body has directed all members to observe the directive and act accordingly.

Read the statement below:

