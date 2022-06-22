Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has vowed to wage war against illegal fishing practices on Ghana’s waters.

According to her, their investigations have revealed some fishermen use Omo, DDT and several methods which pose threat to human health.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Tuesday, the Awutu Senya East MP said these illegal methods would no longer be tolerated under her watch as Minister.

To her, the fishing infractions aside from the negative impacts of unfair competition, depletion of the fish stock, destruction of the marine ecosystem and by extension, livelihoods of fisher folks, had implications on human healt, thus, the need for such culprits to be made to face the law.

“Illegal methods of fishing affecting Ghana domestically and internationally. I would fight till it stops,” she said.

Mrs Koomson assured Ghanaians that issues relating to illegal fishing practices are receiving urgent attention from the government through legal and policy reviews to provide the requisite legal framework and strategic direction to improve the state of fisheries and aquaculture.

This notwithstanding, the MP said the government will continue to give support to the fisherfolks during closed seasons, adding that such interventions go a long way to help the industry.

